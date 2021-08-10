Air quality advisories continue in Moffat County

A small sunflower near CNCC stands against a backdrop of hazy, smokey Craig Tuesday morning.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued yet another air quality advisory for Moffat County. This advisory comes after a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke covered much of the northwest region of Colorado.

The advisory will continue into Wednesday, and Craig’s air quality has been consistently in the “moderate” category for the past two weeks.

“Moderate to heavy concentrations of smoke from California wildfires will continue to move into Colorado on Tuesday, affecting northwestern and north-central Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the advisory read. “Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. Some intermittent clearing is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, however residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations.”

Citizens who see heavy smoke are advised to stay indoors and avoid long outdoor activities — especially for young children and the elderly. Other sensitive groups like those with asthma, heart disease or respiratory issues, are recommended to limit outdoor time, as well, if smoke becomes heavy.