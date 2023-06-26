Air, ground crews continue to quell brush fire west of Parachute

A plane releases retardant on a brush fire near Parachute.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

Crews are working to contain a brush fire using a tactical perimeter about five miles southwest of Parachute, a spokesperson said Sunday.

Public Information Officer Mina Bolton said so far the fire that originally broke out Saturday afternoon near Spring Creek has been contained to about 201 acres.

No injuries are reported.

“It’s a dirty burn,” Bolton said. This means there is still lingering heat hidden underneath unburned fuels like vegetation and could further inflame. “There’s still spots left in that perimeter.”

The Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit reported moderate fire behavior with pinyon-juniper and grass fuels shortly after 10 a.m., according to a Sunday news release. Air and ground resources will expand on the great progress made overnight to try and contain the fire within the current footprint. No structures are immediately threatened.

Multiple helicopters and air tankers are still deployed. Bolton said there are currently about 60 personnel on scene.

Bolton noted that crews are trying to contain the fire as Sunday’s forecast is expected in the 90s and wind gusts up to 25 mph.

“They’re working in some rugged terrain, so it’s a lot of work,” she said. “But these guys are professionals.”

A ground crew of firefighters at the fire near Parachute. Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The Grand Valley Fire District first answered the call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. The fire quickly spread to more than 200 acres, causing plumes of white and and black smoke visible from miles away.

This prompted mutual aid from the Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, De Beque Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit and more agencies.

“This is a great example of cooperators coming together to support the community,” Incident Commander Chris Jackson said in the release. “Crews are working diligently to protect resources and contain this blaze.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation, Bolton said.