Aid in dying to be reconsidered by MRH Board of Trustees on Thursday

When it meets for dinner Thursday, Feb. 21, the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees will hear to a presentation on aid in dying by Dr. Elise Sullivan. Then, during its business meeting, the board will consider a resolution to take a neutral position to allow MRH physicians to provide aid in dying within Colorado law, if a patient requests it.

The board will meet for dinner at 5 p.m., followed by the monthly business meeting at 6, in the board room at The Memorial Hospital, 750 Hospital Loop Road.

