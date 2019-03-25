Craig City Council will discuss police canine proposal Tuesday

Corporal Grant Laehr, of the Craig Police Department, will present the Craig City Council with a “canine team proposal” at council’s regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

Other council business may include discussions about City Attorney Sherman Romney’s contract, which will be conducted during executive session toward the end of the meeting.

For more details, see the agenda below.