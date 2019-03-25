Craig City Council will discuss police canine proposal Tuesday
March 25, 2019
Corporal Grant Laehr, of the Craig Police Department, will present the Craig City Council with a “canine team proposal” at council’s regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.
Other council business may include discussions about City Attorney Sherman Romney’s contract, which will be conducted during executive session toward the end of the meeting.
For more details, see the agenda below.
Trending In: Agendas
Trending Sitewide
- Pearl Harbor survivor living on Western Slope turns 101
- Colorado State Patrol trooper’s death highlights concern over first responders’ safety
- Stronger and stronger: Craig native Jasen Kettle pushes past own record weight in bench press event
- Headlight infraction leads to DUI, crystal substance found in vehicle
- District Attorney decides not to file charges in Rangely officer-involved shooting death