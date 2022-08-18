Agency seeks feedback on needs of local aging community
The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado is holding a conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at the Senior Social Center in Craig to get feedback for the community about the needs of our local aging population.
The AAoA is a regional organization that plans, coordinates, and offers services and programs needed to make independent living a viable option including homemaker or transportation assistance.
The purpose of the community meetings is for local residents to share their vision of the future and offer opinions, concerns, and suggestions for the agency.
Local input will help shape the agency’s four-year strategic plan. Anyone who can’t make the meeting in person can still submit feedback through a printable survey online that can be completed and sent by email, mail, or in-person delivery.
For any questions call 970-248-2717, option 3, or email info@seniorsocialcenter.org.
