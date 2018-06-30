Agencies investigating fatality near Dinosaur National Monument

DINOSAUR – An 18-year-old woman from Dinosaur was found deceased Saturday morning at the scene of a single-vehicle accident along Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument, according to a release from park personnel.

The driver, whose name is not yet released, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday. Shortly after 7 a.m. the following day, a passerby called 911 to report a vehicle off the road about three miles north of US Highway 40 along the Harpers Corner Road scenic drive.

The Harpers Corner Road is a 31-mile scenic drive that accesses the canyon of Dinosaur National Monument, beginning about three miles east of the town of Dinosaur.

According to the release, Artesia Fire Department was first on scene, and National Park Service and Colorado State Patrol are jointly investigating the accident.

The Harpers Corner Road was closed from Monument Headquarters to the junction with Moffat County Road 16 for the accident investigation Saturday morning and will continue until the scene is cleared, expected to reopen Saturday afternoon.