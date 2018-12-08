After-hours mixer brings fairytale opening to annual Festival of Trees in Craig

CRAIG — Storybooks have come to life in Craig at the seventh annual Festival of Trees, hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way and Moffat County High School Key Club at the Moffat County Courthouse.

The theme for this year’s holiday extravaganza is “Once Upon a Time … Christmas Stories” and the event features the work of numerous Northwest Colorado organizations and nonprofits, which provided creatively decorated trees.

Event sponsors and the Craig Chamber of Commerce held an after-hours mixer Thursday, Dec. 6, complete with soup, cocoa, and wine bars. The courthouse will be open Saturday to allow visitors to enjoy the trees the same day as the fifth annual Down Home Christmas Celebration in Alice Pleasant Park.

After Saturday, the trees will be on display during business hours through January at courthouse.