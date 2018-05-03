After doubleheader split, Moffat County baseball prepping for weekend games, playoff possibilities

Moffat County High School baseball is heading into the final days of its season, and Bulldogs are hoping to extend the schedule into the postseason.

MCHS holds a 6-6-1 record heading into multiple home games this weekend. The Dogs were scheduled to host a rematch against the Basalt Longhorns Tuesday, but rough weather required a postponement to 4 p.m. Friday at the Craig Middle School field.

Moffat County and Basalt met at the start of the season, which resulted in a 7-7 tie after 10 innings.

MCHS will also host a Saturday doubleheader with Aspen, starting at 11 a.m., complete with Senior Day ceremony, while a Tuesday road game in Granby will wrap the regular season.

All games will be crucial for the Bulldogs, who are ranked 37th in the 3A division according to Colorado High School Activities Association’s ratings percentage index. RPI — which includes win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, opponents’ opponents’ wins and strength of schedule — plays into the seeding for the playoff field of 32 teams.

Basalt stands at 35th in 3A, Aspen 23rd and Middle Park 31st.

The past week was a 2-2 stretch for the Bulldogs, starting with April 23’s 16-2 loss at home to Delta, the top team in the 3A Western Slope League.

The following day was a 17-7 win on the road against Roaring Fork, and the Dogs kept the ball rolling April 27 with a 14-5 win over Gunnison, the two teams facing off on neutral ground at Grand Junction’s Canyon View Park.

The Cowboys led 5-0 after two innings, both teams keeping the other scoreless from there until Moffat County exploded in the sixth and seventh innings.

Dogs had 16 total hits, three each for Greg Hixson and Krece Papierski. On the mound, Drake Doherty struck out eight batters through five innings, with reliever Hunter Smilanich downing three.

The win versus Gunnison was immediately followed by a 9-1 loss to Cedaredge as part of a doubleheader.

The Bruins led the full game, with Moffat County’s lone run scored by Josh Turner in the seventh inning.

Adain Wilmot threw six and one-third innings, gaining seven K’s, relieved by Turner and Smilanich to conclude the game.

While the postseason is a goal in sight, coach Brian Jennings is focused more on solid play for this weekend.

“This team has a good shot every time we bring our true game to the park. I have the confidence in my guys every time they step on the field,” he said. “They just have to find it in themselves, put together all three aspects of the game and play ball how I know they can and we should be fine.”