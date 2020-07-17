After a long wait, Prodigal Son’s opens its doors to Craig community Friday

Prodigal Son's, located at 34 E. Victory Way, opened its doors for good to the community Friday.

It may have taken longer than expected, but the finished product at Prodigal Son’s Coffee House and Eatery is something owner Randy Young hopes the Craig community is proud of and embraces.

The much-anticipated locally owned coffee shop opened its doors Friday morning, showcasing its homemade treats and fresh coffee to the community.

“I was giddy last night,” Young said. “I was just thinking, ‘wow, it’s finally happening.’ Even my sister was like, ‘Randy, you’re never going to open!’ So I’m just so excited the doors are open and we can give this to Craig.”

Young bought the building four years ago after retiring from school maintenance in Texas. Young had previously worked in the oil fields in and around Moffat County many years ago, leading to him falling in love with the area. That love pulled him back as he drew closer and closer to retirement.

With his mother and father living in Maybell, Young decided to bring his family to Craig after retirement, giving him a place to settle down and watch his 11 grandchildren grow. Plus, his long-time love for coffee shops gave him a passion project to pursue.

“I just had a vision, working in construction and maintenance for so long, you can just walk into a place and see a plan,” Young said. “That’s what happened for me here. The building was in bad shape, windows broken, graffiti all over the outside of the building. My sister told me not to buy it, but I told them don’t even worry about it because I had a plan. And here we are.”

Young came up with the industrial theme of the shop, featuring old oil rig parts underneath a shop-long community table. He wouldn’t be able to run the shop without the help of his daughter, Valerie Bolton, and his son-in-law, Adam Bolton.

Valerie was a cake decorator and baker, while Adam was a bartender. They both went to barista school, leading to the partnership with Young to run Prodigal Son’s.

“They’re basically my partners and will run this place day-to-day,” Young said. “I just knew that part of it wasn’t me, so I knew exactly who I was going to turn to with that.”

While the coffee shop became a passion project for Young, his desire to be a part of his 11 grandchildren’s lives on a day-to-day basis played a role in opening up the shop.

“It’s a family business,” Young said. “I grew up with my parents running small businesses, and I wanted that for my family. We’re all together here in Craig now and it’s just wonderful.”

Prodigal Son’s will complete its soft open this weekend, remaining open until 4 p.m. today and Saturday. The coffee shop will be closed Sunday and Monday for the foreseeable future, and then will open Tuesday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the coffee shop and eatery, please visit the shop’s Facebook page.

