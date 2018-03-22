Affordable health screenings coming to Craig in March — Health briefs

CRAIG — Residents living in and around Craig can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening Tuesday, March 27, at Craig Assembly of God, 1150 E. Ninth St.

Screenings can check for the following.

• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• Diabetes risk.

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• Kidney and thyroid function.

Screenings are convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create packages based on patients’ age and risk factors. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.



Free screenings available on Diabetes Alert Day



Northwest Colorado Health is recognizing Diabetes Alert Day by offering free, drop-in diabetes screenings 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell Street. Diabetes Alert Day highlights the prevalence and prevention of type 2 diabetes in adults. Nine out of 10 people most at risk for type 2 diabetes do not know it, according to the American Diabetes Association. Screenings, which include blood glucose test, cholesterol panel, blood pressure and body mass index, can help a person gauge his or her risk for diabetes and take measures to prevent it.

Free screenings also are available by appointment. For more information, call 970-870-4103.

Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health's Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

See a full schedule of activities at northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health receives recognition for quality



Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs. The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.

The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization's community health centers have also earned accreditation as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation is achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical team to improve patient experience and health outcomes, while lowering health care costs.

How can we improve Craig Press health coverage?



Please visit the Craig Press website or Facebook page to take a short survey to provide Craig Press feedback on how we can improve our health-related coverage. The survey can be found at craigdailypress.com/news/survey-how-can-we-improve-craig-press-health-coverage/

