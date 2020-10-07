ACET executes search warrants in Craig Wednesday morning

The All Crimes Enforcement Team executed two search warrants Wednesday morning, leading to a pair of drug busts that sent at least one male to jail.

According to Craig Police Captain Bill Leonard, officers executed a search warrant at 865 Russell Street Wednesday morning around 8:45 a.m., which was less than half a block from Craig Middle School and Sandrock Elementary. Prior to executing the search warrant, officers placed the schools under lockdown for safety. According to Leonard, the lockdown lasted roughly 10 minutes.

While in the process of executing the search warrant at 865 Russell St., officers saw a male and female party drive by in a green pickup truck and recognized the male as one who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

A traffic stop later followed in the alley behind the Bank of San Juans shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of the male and female party. The female had warrants out for her arrest, while the male was found to have drugs on him at the time of the stop.

Shortly after executing the search warrant at 865 Russell St. Wednesday, officers then executed a search warrant at a mechanic’s shop located at 80 E. 4th Street on the east end of the building, leading to the arrest of at least one male party.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available from A.C.E.T.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com