Accident on Vail slopes results in skier death

VAIL — On November 27, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a back country medical incident where a skier went off of a jump. The skier did not survive the accident.

The incident occurred at the East Vail Chutes on U.S. Forest Service land located out of bounds of the Vail Resorts Ski Area. At this time the cause of death is under investigation, and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death. It appears to be a very unfortunate ski accident.

The skier was identified as a 44-year-old male, from Vail. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin notifications.

Vail Ski Patrol, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Coroners Office, Vail Police Department and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center worked collaboratively on this incident.

Due to heavy early season snow conditions, all back country skiers should be cautious of the conditions and equipped with proper safety gear.