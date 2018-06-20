3-vehicle accident closes U.S. Highway 40 near Colorado, Utah state line

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 7:40 p.m.

CRAIG — An accident involving three vehicles has prompted the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 40 near the Colorado/Utah state line.

The accident occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, according to scanner traffic.

The Vernal Express is on scene reporting that three vehicles — “one Utah semi truck, an Idaho trailer, and a Colorado truck” — were involved in the accident resulting in unknown injuries to one person.

“Traffic is still closed and being diverted just past Green River bridge,” stated the Vernal Express on Facebook.

No additional details are known at this time.

Moffat County Sheriff’s deputies, including an officer in Dinosaur, where among the agencies responding to the scene.

The Craig Press will update this report as more information becomes available.