Academy Mortgage finds home in Craig’s Centennial Mall

Sherri Brown stands with her great-nieces, Craig residents Harper Sue, 3, and Haylee Miller, 6, at the new Academy Mortgage Branch at the Centennial Mall in Craig.

Courtesy photo

For several years, Academy Mortgage Corporation has been working within Moffat County by way of its Meeker office.

With the opening of a branch in the Centennial Mall, however, the company is poised to provide Craig and the surrounding area a more localized, better service in purchasing a home.

The opening of the branch at 1111 W. Victory Way, Suite 115, will be celebrated with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11:30 a.m. throughout the early afternoon on Friday, May 13.

“Come by and say hi,” AMC field marketing coordinator Kendall Montagriff said. “We’d love to meet as many people in the community as we can, whether you’ve been a customer or not. The more, the merrier.”

Academy Mortgage is a direct mortgage lender, handling all loan processing, underwriting and funding locally. The Craig branch is expected to work primarily in servicing mortgage lending for individuals and families.

The corporation’s emphasis on keeping the work local is a major piece of its brand.

“Having everything centralized allows clients to have a more fluid experience,” said senior loan officer and team leader Sherri Brown, who has worked with clients in Craig for the past three years. “That streamlines the process, so it’s all right there.”

Beyond the practical reasons for keeping a loan process local, Brown points out there are other benefits to having staff work locally, as well.

“I’m going to see my clients at the grocery store and ask them how their kids are doing, and how the house is,” Brown said.

“It’s a great fit for Sherri to open this branch,” Montagriff said. “She’s part of the community already.”

The Craig team will include loan officer and Brown’s business partner Kacie Murphy, loan officer Karyn Collins, and several other loan officers from Grand Junction and Rifle. Montagriff highlighted the officers’ connections with the region.

“They know the lay of the land,” Montagriff said. “They know how to get that process completed.”

The branch opens during a wild year for both regional and national housing markets, with high demand and low inventory.

“What we’re seeing in this market, and really, nationally, is lack of inventory,” Brown said. “COVID has shifted the dynamic of how people live and work. These communities are experiencing a lot of growth that’s not internal. We recognize that the community is growing and will continue to grow, and we want to be part of that foundational service base.”

In addition to keeping the loan process and staffers local, Academy Mortgage also connects with the communities it works with through community service.

“We really want to get out into the community and help where help is needed,” Montagriff said. “We’re looking for those projects in the Craig community, as well.”

Other branches of Academy Mortgage, for example, have helped provide school supplies, support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and give families Thanksgiving meals, according to Brown and Montagriff.

Academy Mortgage Corporation is headquartered in Draper, Utah, and has grown to include more than 250 branches with 2,000 employees across the country. For more, AcademyMortgage.com .