About 50 attend Youth Summit in Craig

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck and Sasha Nelson

CRAIG — About 50 middle- and high-school students attended the 2018 Inspire to Grow Youth Leadership Summit, held in Craig on Saturday, April 7.

“It went well. They seemed to have fun and learn a lot,” said summit organizer Brittany Young.

During the afternoon, volunteers from Rise Above Colorado encouraged kids to create posters. The top three posters will be reproduced and displayed within the schools and throughout the community to remind area youth to make good choices.

The winners included the following.

First Place — Kamryn Jones

Kamryn Jones, left, is awarded first place by Director of Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Moffat County Karli Bockelman for creating a poster at the 2018 youth summit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Place — Helen O’Neal

A poster created by Helen O’Neal, left, is awarded second place by Karli Bockelman director of Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Moffat County.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Place — Raven Doolin

Raven Doolin, left, is pictured receiving first place. Also pictured: Karli Bockelman, director of Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Moffat County.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

