About 50 attend Youth Summit in Craig

CRAIG — About 50 middle- and high-school students attended the 2018 Inspire to Grow Youth Leadership Summit, held in Craig on Saturday, April 7.

“It went well. They seemed to have fun and learn a lot,” said summit organizer Brittany Young.

During the afternoon, volunteers from Rise Above Colorado encouraged kids to create posters. The top three posters will be reproduced and displayed within the schools and throughout the community to remind area youth to make good choices.

The winners included the following.

First Place — Kamryn Jones

Second Place — Helen O’Neal

Third Place — Raven Doolin