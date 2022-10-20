A roundup of Halloween and fall happenings across Moffat County
With the temperatures continuing to drop, fall is upon Moffat County and Halloween is less than two weeks away.
While Halloween is a big holiday for many locals, there is a variety of autumn activities and holiday events happening in Northwest Colorado. Following is a quick roundup of some of the upcoming events, from family friendly trick or treating to age-restricted shindigs in Craig.
Feelin’ crafty
Unique and Shabby Chic will host Fall at the Mall, a seasonal craft show open to all who love the décor of autumn.
When: Starts at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way
Cost: Contact organizers
For more: 970-714-1414 or 970-765-1886
Fun for all in the hall
Warehouse Food Hall will host its own version of Oktoberfest with a weekend schedule of activities for all ages. The day starts with a pumpkin-painting contest, complete with prizes, while later in the evening the restaurant will feature seasonal drink specials and live music by Steamboat Springs group Chase the Wind.
When: Contest starts at 2 p.m. with live music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free to attend
For more: WarehouseFoodHall.com
On the trail
Yampa River State Park will offer Hike or Treat as an outdoor family activity for those looking to show off their costumes. Organizers will provide candy at several stations around the 1.25-mile hiking trail.
Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome for LiftUp of Routt County.
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 U.S. Highway 40
Cost: Free to attend; park pass required
For more: 970-276-2061
Car cravings
Big O Tires will host its inaugural Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars on Oct. 29. The business will also provide prizes, music and food trucks in the parking lot.
When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Big O Tires, 1295 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more: 970-824-4422
Late night frights
Mathers Club will host its annual Halloween Bash on Oct. 29 with a costume contest, raffles and giveaways, and music provided by DJ Trinitie and Divide the Wrath. This is for adults age 21 and up only.
When: Starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Mathers Club, 420 Yampa Ave.
For more: 970-824-9946
Take to the streets
The Downtown Business Association will host Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.
When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free
For more: 970-824-2151
