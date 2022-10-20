A roundup of Halloween and fall happenings across Moffat County

With the temperatures continuing to drop, fall is upon Moffat County and Halloween is less than two weeks away.

While Halloween is a big holiday for many locals, there is a variety of autumn activities and holiday events happening in Northwest Colorado. Following is a quick roundup of some of the upcoming events, from family friendly trick or treating to age-restricted shindigs in Craig.

Feelin’ crafty

Unique and Shabby Chic will host Fall at the Mall, a seasonal craft show open to all who love the décor of autumn.

When: Starts at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Contact organizers

For more: 970-714-1414 or 970-765-1886

Fun for all in the hall

Warehouse Food Hall will host its own version of Oktoberfest with a weekend schedule of activities for all ages. The day starts with a pumpkin-painting contest, complete with prizes, while later in the evening the restaurant will feature seasonal drink specials and live music by Steamboat Springs group Chase the Wind.

When: Contest starts at 2 p.m. with live music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more: WarehouseFoodHall.com

A killer clown and creepy scarecrow pose for a photo at the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event in 2021.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press archive

On the trail

Yampa River State Park will offer Hike or Treat as an outdoor family activity for those looking to show off their costumes. Organizers will provide candy at several stations around the 1.25-mile hiking trail.

Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome for LiftUp of Routt County.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 U.S. Highway 40

Cost: Free to attend; park pass required

For more: 970-276-2061

Three ghosts pose for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event in 2021.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press archive

Car cravings

Big O Tires will host its inaugural Trunk or Treat Halloween, providing candy from decorated cars on Oct. 29. The business will also provide prizes, music and food trucks in the parking lot.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Big O Tires, 1295 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more: 970-824-4422

Late night frights

Mathers Club will host its annual Halloween Bash on Oct. 29 with a costume contest, raffles and giveaways, and music provided by DJ Trinitie and Divide the Wrath. This is for adults age 21 and up only.

When: Starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Mathers Club, 420 Yampa Ave.

For more: 970-824-9946

Take to the streets

The Downtown Business Association will host Trick or Treat Street on Halloween, with businesses along Yampa Avenue providing candy throughout the afternoon in a safe environment for families.

When: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: 400, 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

For more: 970-824-2151

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.