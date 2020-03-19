A letter to the community from Moffat County Commissioners

Moffat County commissioners discuss an agenda item during a Board of County Commissioners meeting at the Moffat County Courthouse in 2019.

Craig Press File

Dear Constituents,

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners, who also serve as the Moffat County Board of Health, are working diligently to actively address the escalating threat to residents and employees of Moffat County from the Coronavirus COVID-19. There are dedicated resources and staff that have been working for weeks in preparedness efforts if/when the COVID-19 virus comes to Moffat County. The safety and health of our employees and community are our top concern.

Moffat County Commissioners Don Cook (District 1), Chairman Ray Beck (District 2), and Donald Broom (District 3)

CommissionersNote-CDP-032020

Steps we have taken include the following:

-Moffat County Public Health Department Director Kari Ladrow, the Public Health Department Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele and the Board of Health are receiving guidance on a daily basis from the State Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the CDC, and from the Public Health Officefr, Dr. Brian Harrington. Postings are done every day on the Health Department website in order to provide the public with a current count of any positive cases.

-Sheriff Hume has organized a Stakeholder group meeting comprised of Public Health, Memorial Regional Health, Colorado State Patrol, the Craig Police Department, Commissioners and the Department of Human Services. This group is meeting on a regular basis to discuss preparedness and response efforts for COVID-19.

-Moffat County is working with Memorial Regional Hospital, who are preparing for an influx of patients, working on gathering resources for preparedness for COVID-10, changing visitor hours and limiting visitors in the facilities and recognizing social distancing.

-Recognizing our seniors are a vulnerable population, the Health Department has been working with Sandrock Ridge nursing facility in their preparedness efforts, the Senior Center and the Housing Authority in their preparedness efforts and compliance with the isolation orders issued by the State of Colorado.

-The Department of Human Services has created an extensive plan for collaborating with other community partners to meet the needs of the community. This plan was presented during the Board of Health meeting March 19, 2020.

-Moffat County has hired an Emergency Management Coordinator who comes to the county with a wealth of experience in Emergency Management. The Moffat County Office of Emergency Management is located in the Sheriff’s office.

-Moffat County Commissioners support the new State order for limiting gatherings to 10 residents or less as well as asking for residents to practice “social distancing” which is defined as 6 feet from others and also recommend residents from vulnerable populations remain home.

-Moffat County Public Health Department are posting the testing locations in Moffat County as well as instructions for testing eligibility in order to ensure residents know where they can get tested for COVID-19, per doctors’ orders.

-Moffat County has developed Continuity of Operations Plans for Moffat County offices and departments and are also working on a policy for how to go forward if and when COVID-19 is identified in the county.

As COVID-19 information continues to evolve, your Commissioners will work closely with community partners to act responsibly. Should you have further questions, please feel free to contact any one of your County Commissioners at 970-824-5517.

Sincerely,

Ray Beck, Chairman, District 2; Don Cook, District 1; Donald Broom, District 3