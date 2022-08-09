A leg up for local businesses

For any local businesses looking for tools to carve out a competitive edge, there are two free workshops this month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. there will be a free digital marketing fundamentals course held at Colorado Mountain College, Classroom SB 210, 1275 Crawford Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

The instructor of the digital marketing course is Kayleen Cohen, founder of Mnt. Dog Media, a Steamboat-based digital marketing company. The course will dive into creating brand awareness and how to drive traffic to your website through SEO, email and social media marketing.

There will also be a free virtual business model canvas seminar on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join the seminar to learn about this simple one-page planning tool used to help entrepreneurs define their own path to success.



You must register beforehand to receive the Zoom link. Contact Randy Rudasics at 970-870-4491 or rrudasics@coloradomtn.edu for more information.