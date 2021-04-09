A generous donation

Back row: Ashley Kawcak, Susan Chenoweth, Kristine Cooper, Jennifer Businger, Staci Byers, Front row; Eva Peroulis, Linda Riley, Suzi Kull, Margaret Perez, Julie Gates and Terry Carwile. (Courtesy Photo)



The Memorial Regional Health Ladies’ Auxiliary recently donated $2,500 to the MRH Foundation to support the MRH Home Health and Hospice Department. One of the Foundation’s goal this year is to raise $50,000 in support of this critical service for our aging population in Moffat County.

The donation will help support the “Transition to Home” program. MRH understands the value keeping loved ones in their home to regain strength and independence. Funding will also be dedicated to hospice services to improve the quality of life for patients and family members who are experiencing the end-of-life.

Kristine Cooper, MRH Director of Home Health and Hospice says the staff at Home Health and Hospice provide a strong continuation of care from hospital discharge to recovery in the home. “Our goal is to always go above and beyond for our clients, and we appreciate the privilege of providing high-quality care at home.” MRH’s Home Health & Hospice services are accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Health Care (ACHC), making us the only accredited local home health agency in the regional.

Ashley Kawcak, MRH Foundation Chairperson, expressed her appreciation for the Ladies Auxiliary, also known as the Pink Ladies, support and assistance in building a healthy community for Moffat County. Eva Peroulis, MRH Foundation Director said “The funding received from the Pink Ladies provides us the resources to give back to the local community.”

If you would like to help MRH support this effort, please contact Eva Peroulis at eva.peroulis@memorialrh.org or 826-2424. By supporting Home Health in our community, we are able to enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare.