75th annual Kiwanis Club Play postponed to 2022

The Kiwanis Club of Craig made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Kiwanis Club Play to March 2022, announcing the decision Tuesday to the Craig Press.

Club President Kevin Peck says the club made the decision in mid-February to ultimately postpone the play to next year, citing the decision to not put community members at risk, as well as questions about the use of the pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

“We’ve been monitoring this situation since last year,” Peck said. “We barely got the play in before things were shut down last year, so we were certainly hoping to be able to have it this year, but it just wasn’t looking good. A couple of weeks ago we made the decision to not put people at risk; we want to keep members of the community and this club safe.”

The postponement announcement comes in a year in which the club was set to celebrate the 75th annual Kiwanis Club Play, marking a historic achievement for the Craig chapter.

“It was a difficult decision to postpone this year because of the history involved with the club and the play and what it’s meant to the community, but we ultimately didn’t want to put people at risk,” Peck said. “It’s tough, but this too shall pass; we’ll get over it. Plus, this gives us another full year to come up with materials for next year’s play.”

With no play this year, a significant fundraising opportunity for the club seemingly disappears. However, Peck stated that the club will still honor scholarships for 2021 that they’ve committed to, using reserve funds to help fund those scholarships. Peck added that the club will turn to its members for some contributions, and will make some sponsorships available for the play that won’t occur this year, in hopes of supporting Kiwanis scholarships.

“We are going to go to our membership and ask them to make some contributions,” Peck said. “But we’re also going to get some word out to the community that if they want to sponsor a table this year for the non-existent play and contribute to the club’s fundraising, we’d certainly appreciate it.”

The club annually commits between $10,000-$15,000 to local students in the form of scholarships each year.

