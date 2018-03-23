$6,000 of sporting equipment stolen from vehicle: On the Record March 22

Craig Police Department

Thursday, March 22

8:17 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of harassment by text message. Officers are attempting to speak to the suspect.

8:22 a.m. On the 100 block of West Circle Drive, officers responded to a reported theft. A vehicle was broken into, and about $6,000 worth of sporting equipment was taken.

11:07 a.m. On the 3000 block of Essex Court, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller said that, after calling dispatch, the man in the vehicle yelled at the caller. The vehicle left before officers arrived.

11:41 a.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a disturbance. A caller said a suspicious man was outside a home and refused to leave. Officers arrived on the scene, and the man left.

12:52 p.m. At the Craig City Pool, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run crash. A car damaged the pool's fence.

4:52 p.m. On the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a reported verbal harassment involving neighbors.

5:44 p.m. On the 100 block of Mack Lane, officers received a report of vandalism. A window was broken out of a vehicle.

8:37 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of domestic violence. The incident was verbal, only, and officers found no proof of a crime.