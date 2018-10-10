$600 donation kicks off effort to fund Moffat County High School marquee

CRAIG — Bulldog pride and events may get a boost in the form of a new marquee at the base of the hill upon which Moffat County High School sits.

In support of the project, St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church donated $600 to the high school Monday, Oct. 8.

“It is a start to acquiring funds to have a marquee built on Finley Lane,” said Principal Kyle York.

The total cost of the marquee project would be $30,000 to $40,000.

“There are also lease options that we are looking into that would be much cheaper per year and would then allow for us to be able to upgrade the system as it becomes obsolete,” York said.