60-year-old refuses to give Craig PD his name, gets arrested: On the Record — March 4

Craig Police Department

Monday, March 4

11:13 a.m. At Cool Water Grill, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Upon investigation, police said they discovered harassing texts from a male party, who was given a verbal warning.

11:51 a.m. Near the intersection of East Victory Way and Walker Street, police responded to a property damage crash call. Upon investigation, officers discovered a two-car crash with no injuries and no airbag deployment. A citation was issued to at least one driver.

Noon Near the intersection of Tucker and East Fourth streets, police initiated a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver, a 60-year-old Craig man, on suspicion of no proof of insurance, obstructing an officer by refusing to give his name, and driving with no valid license plate attached.

1:11 p.m. On the 3000 block of West Sixth Street, police responded to a parking complaint. A caller said a silver SUV was blocking a driveway and a mailbox. Code Enforcement later red-tagged the vehicle for removal.

2:45 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a report of menacing. The school resource officer at Craig Middle School handled a possible harassment case between students.

4:09 p.m. On the 900 block of Industrial Avenue, police responded to a report of trespassing. A caller wanted someone to be given a trespass notice, and police issued the notice.