6-year-old boy on bike killed in Highway 9 car collision

SUMMIT COUNTY — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a car crash along Colorado Highway 9 on Tuesday evening, according to representatives with the Colorado State Patrol.

At about 6:10 p.m. the Colorado State Patrol received a call after a pickup truck collided with a young boy on a bike at milepost 93 on Highway 9, near the intersection with Swan Mountain Road and the Farmers Korner Veterinary Hospital. Trooper Josh Lewis said that the boy was transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Lewis said that the initial investigation showed the driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Breckenridge, was traveling southbound along the highway and collided with the child while turning west. Lewis said CSP currently doesn't believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and the driver hasn't been charged or issued a citation, though the investigation is still ongoing.