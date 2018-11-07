6 uncontested Moffat County races made official with Tuesday election

Though they were already approved for the job back in the summer, Tuesday put the final win in the books for six Moffat County elected officials.

Election Day was a breeze for unchallenged candidates Donald Broom, KC Hume, Linda Peters, Peter Epp, Chuck Cobb and Tammy Raschke, all of whom achieved Republican approval during the county’s June primary.

Hume, Peters, Epp and Cobb each were the only name on the ballot on the primary ballot in their individual races and were uncontested this week.

Hume received 4,610 votes in the November election to retain his title as sheriff, while Epp earned 4,651 for the county surveyor position. Peters had 4,635 votes in the treasurer race and Cobb 4,543 to be approved as assessor.

Raschke received 62 percent of the primary vote in June to defeat Tori Pingley for the clerk and recorder Republican ticket, ultimately taking 4,510 Tuesday.

Though he was uncontested in the fall, Broom faced the most competition this year, beating out incumbent Frank Moe and returning candidate Tom Mathers in the primary for the right to represent District 3 as county commissioner. Broom received nearly 50 percent of the vote in the three-person race.

Recommended Stories For You

On Tuesday, his vote total was 4,483 as he prepares to take office.