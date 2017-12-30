6 suspects, 40 homes now involved in Grand County burglary ring investigation

The investigation into a string of burglaries in Grand County is making progress, three weeks after two persons of interest in the case fled from law enforcement officials, spurring a multi-day manhunt into the Grand County backcountry.

Law enforcement officials have had to move slowly and deliberately in the investigation given recent developments into the scope of the burglary ring. Officials are now investigating six different suspects connected to around 40 different burglaries around the county. And more continue to emerge.

“They did a whole lot more than we thought they did a couple of weeks ago,” said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. “We were thinking five or six, and now they’re connected to about 40. So we don’t know how far this is going to go.”

More information is coming to light everyday, with two more burglaries having taken place over the last week in the Granby area. Police are making headway, however.

A video of two of the suspects committing a burglary recently surfaced, and a number of stolen items have already been recovered from pawnshops in Denver.

Mayer said that the suspects have primarily targeted the Grand Lake area, and that burglaries have been connected to the suspects as far back as May of this year. The burglars often target tools and power equipment.

Law enforcement officials expect to file their case with the county's district attorney in about two weeks, after which arrests will be made, according to Mayer.

“We have to craft this right and do a good job on it,” said Mayer. “It may be a couple more weeks, but to potentially be able to solve 40 crimes is worth it.”