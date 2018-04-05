6 happenings in education

Moffat County Education Association plan Food Drive

Members of the Moffat County Education Association are collecting food to help the Love Inc. Peanut Butter and Jelly Program, which, with the help of Moffat County school nurses, provides weekend food bags for at-risk children. During the week, food is provided by the Boys & Girls Club and the schools' free lunch programs, but on weekends, some children are left without resources. Each PBJ Program bag is packed with food young children can easily prepare and consume without the assistance of an adult. Each school is being asked to collect two different items for Love. Inc. To learn more, visit facebook.com/moffatcountyea.

12th Annual Children’s Festival slated April 14

Celebrate children at the 12th annual Children's Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way. The Early Childhood Coalition and Connections4Kids will have resources for families, games for children and safety tips. Moffat County Libraries staff members will be on hand with information about upcoming events and advise on how to help children become good readers. Rosy, the Atmos Energy skunk, is expected to make an appearance. About 24 agencies will be present, offering information, support and fun for families. For more information, call Trish or Betsy at 970-824-1081.

Standardized testing begins at county schools

Colorado testing for science, social studies, math, and English language arts, or CMAS, is underway for students in grades third through fifth. Parents are asked to help children get plenty of rest and eat a good breakfast, so they can be well prepared for testing.

Ridgeview Elementary offers after-school programs

Cursive writing, Greenhouse and Talent Show are the next three after-school programs to be offered to students attending Ridgeview Elementary School. More information is being sent home in the Friday folder for each student. For more information, email PAC President Mindy Baker at mindyrb@ymail.com.

Final Big Wig presentation set for April 17

Colorado Northwestern Community College faculty and staff, with the help of local elected officials and nonprofit and business leaders, are holding a professional development series — The Big Wig.

The final presentation of the series — How to be a Big Wig — is a panel discussion including elected officials, nonprofit and business leaders, who will answer questions about what it takes to become a leader in a profession. Food will be provided at the presentation, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, in the Library of the Academic Building, Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Meat Quality Assurance programs set April 19, May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered April 19 and May 17, and both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.