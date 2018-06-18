$5K added to effort to build medical office building in Craig

CRAIG — The effort to consolidate clinical and hospital health care into a single location is something Andrea and Dale Camp support. They were at The Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 18, to present a $5,000 contribution from their business — Great Divide Cleaning Service — toward construction of a medical office building.

“I think it’s so important we have great health care options in our community,” Andrea Camp said.

Their donation is part of the yearlong effort by the Memorial Regional Health Foundation to raise $1 million locally to leverage outside support for the project. The foundation has now raised $810,000.

“The continued support from the community is outstanding. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do for the hospital without the community support,” said Foundation Vice Chair and Treasurer Ashely Kawcak.

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.

“The campaign is still going and is in full swing,” said MRH Foundation Executive Director Eva Peroulis. “We appreciate the support.”

For more information, visit memorialregionalhealth.com/foundation/capital_campaign.