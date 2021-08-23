518 Wine Bar holding ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ events monthly

As new people come to Craig, some business owners are trying to find a way to connect community.

Kirstie McPherson said she’s heard from a number of customers at her 518 Wine Bar on Yampa Avenue in downtown Craig who say they’re new and struggling to connect.

“That’s sad for us,” McPherson said. “We wanted to create an event specific to people new in the area.”

Welcome to the Neighborhood was born. The event held its first get together earlier this month, and the plan is for first Thursdays of each month, continuing with Sept. 2.

“This means people who have been here or have moved here five, ten, whatever number of years ago are also welcome to come,” McPherson said. “We want them here to welcome new people to the area. People coming can be fresh, a month here, or up to two years. We’ve had a whole slew.”

The first event, McPherson said, was a huge success. She counted more than 20 people at the 518 Wine Bar.

“Everybody enjoyed themselves, and it’s fun seeing them around the community, meeting new people and feeling connected,” she said.

There is no charge to attend the events, and McPherson said first-time comers get their first glass of wine free. A spread of snacks and a gift basket will also be provided.

The open-house-style event is held at the 518 Wine Bar, 518 Yampa Ave., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every first Thursday.