50th anniversary weekend features multiple events at Yampa Valley Golf Course

Yampa Valley Golf Course



Yampa Valley Golf Course will host a special weekend from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 to celebrate its five decades in Craig.

The Memorial Day weekend festivities begin Friday with the Twilight Scramble. A 1960s theme harkens back to the course’s earliest days, and players are encouraged to dress in the fashion of yesteryear.

The deadline to register for tourney is noon Friday, and the evening begins at 6 p.m. A $35 registration includes the round of golf, cart rental, prizes and dinner.

Golfers can sign up individually or as a team.

Saturday includes clinics by course professional Jeff Harnasch, as well as a hole-in-one contest with a $500 prize at stake for the first person to sink one, as well as smaller prizes at stake.

Entry is $5 per attempt.

The big event celebrating 50 years takes place Sunday with an 18-hole scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Admission is $60 per person, $45 for club members and players under 18, covering golf, cart, prizes and more as part of the historical celebration.

Teams must be no larger than four people.

For more information or to register, call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.