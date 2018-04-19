$5,000 latest gift to Memorial Regional Health from Craig’s ‘Pink Ladies’

CRAIG — In a parade of pink jackets, the Memorial Regional Health Volunteer Auxiliary presented a $5,000 donation to the medical office building under construction atop Hospital Loop Road.

“We are very proud of the work being done to create the new facility,” said member Linda Riley.

Auxiliary volunteers raise funds through proceeds from the hospital gift shop and annual quilt sales. They contributed $5,000 to the MRH Foundation toward the construction of the hospital and earned a spot on the donor wall, where major contributors are honored.

“We were pleased to be able to offer a similar level of support for the medical office building,” Riley said.

The foundation hopes to raise $1 million in local support to help leverage grant dollars from outside the community.

“This donation brings our total to over $805,000,” said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

Recommended Stories For You

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.

For more information, visit memorialregionalhealth.com/foundation/capital_campaign.