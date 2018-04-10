5 Moffat County health happenings

Community Health Fair set for Saturday, April 14

Memorial Regional Health’s annual Community Health Fair will feature medical personnel available to go over lab results taken before the event. Free height, weight and blood pressure measurements will help attendees check their body mass index. Enjoy a free chair massage and visit with local health and wellness vendors.

The health fair is set for 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 14, at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St

Hospice volunteer training offered May 7 and 8

Northwest Colorado Health will host a free hospice certification training for individuals interested in volunteering to support hospice patients and their families in Moffat County.

The training is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 7 and 8 at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollinstone Drive, in Steamboat Springs. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks, or simply sharing hobbies and interests. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided both days. There may be opportunities to carpool to the training. For more information or to register, contact Kyleigh Lawler at klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7609.

Rapid Care Clinic now open in Craig

Memorial Regional Health Walk-In clinic has a new address, 2020 W. Victory Way. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and no appointment needed.

For emergent medical condition, visit the Emergency Department at Memorial Regional Health.

Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street.

The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

For a full schedule of activities, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health receives recognition for quality

Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs.

The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization’s community health centers have also earned accreditation as Patient-Centered Medical Homes by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation was achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical teams to improve patient experience and health outcomes, while lowering health care costs.