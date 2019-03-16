5 Craig Middle School wrestlers take titles at district tourney

— The team placed second overall.

With three consecutive district wins, the Craig Middle School wrestling program was looking for No. 4 Saturday at the Western Slope Championships, and though the streak came to an end, the individual honors were many.

CMS grapplers took second as a group during the district tournament in Meeker, a mere four points behind the hosting Cowboys at 252 to Meeker’s 256.

Still, the Bulldogs ended the day with five district champs and 13 on the roster placing in the top four of their weights.

Go for the gold

First place went to Colt Call (85 pounds), Kaden Hixson (90), Brody Wiser (95), Billy Lawton (155) and Blake Hill (165), all of whom went undefeated Saturday.

At 3-0, Call earned pins against Gypsum Creek and Hayden opponents before a 6-4 decision over Soroco’s Larhae Whaley, while Hixson took a quick first-period pin to begin the day before racking up the points in back-to-back technical falls of 15-0 and 16-0 against Gypsum Creek’s Logan Aoki and Steamboat Springs’ Cole Muhme to take the final win.

Recommended Stories For You

After receiving runner-up at the past two tourneys, Wiser fought his way to the top of the podium this week, starting with a 4-0 win against Zander Saunders of Meeker. A 49-second pin of Steamboat’s John Bene followed, as did an 8-0 major decision over Gypsum’s Cole Good.

He wrapped with a fall over Soroco’s Hac Louthan in 36 seconds.

Lawton won each bout by pin, starting with Hayden’s Nathan York with 21 seconds ticks of the clock. Lawton felled teammate Adam Delay to get to the last round, where he pinned Soroco’s Bradley Hoskinson late in the first period.

Hill was paired exclusively with Meeker opponents for the day. He earned an 8-3 victory against Judd Harvey, after that pinning Cowboys Bryan Burris and Hayden Shults.

Until the final match

With the heavyweight championship bout the final one of the day, CMS’s big man, Alex Reno, had some added pressure, going against the Cowboys’ Tanner Musser.

After three straight pins against Gypsum and Steamboat foes to get him to the finals, Reno was ready to go as the two went at it for three periods.

Then four rounds of overtime.

The high-stakes match had to end eventually, and an official’s call against Reno for locked hands was what gave it to Musser as the Bulldog took the silver.

Also placing second in their weights were Zach Hedman (105), Ian Hafey (145), and Hunter Faulk (180).

For Hedman, it was a pin and a 15-2 MD that got him up against Gypsum’s Logan Stephens, who claimed his own MD at 13-2.

In a sparse bracket, Hafey had a narrow 9-8 defeat to Meeker’s Dagon Dade to start, but he needed little time to recover with pins of West Grand’s Joseph Torres at 21 seconds and Rangely’s Kasen LeBleu at 32.

Faulk mowed through his first three opponents with falls over Gypsum, Meeker and Rangely, though he met his match in the finals, pinned by Hayden’s Jake Lindley.

Bulldog bronze

Three third-place medals went to Craig — Noah Duran (80), Tyren Schaefer (100), and Cesar Quezada (120), all of whom lost in the championship semifinals only to triumph in the back brackets.

Duran took three pins for the day, winning 8-5 in the consolation finals against Hayden’s Ethan Silva.

Schaefer had a 3-1 stretch that included two pins before he went 5-0 against CMS teammate Zane Durham. Quezada likewise got two kids on their backs and was paired with teammate Brendon Wait to end the day, taking the 5-4 win.

At 3-2 in the event, Durham had two falls and an 11-1 MD. Wait was 2-2 with both wins by fall to gain fourth.

Also placing fourth were Delay; Ryan Booker (105) 2-2, two pins; Keegan Herod (110), 3-2, two pins; and Memphis Herndon, 2-3, two pins.

Finishing the regular season for the Bulldogs were Emmalee Carey (95), Treyson Carlson (95), Kaleb Duzik (95), Stone Balleck (110), Osbaldo Quintana (110), Aron Alcantar (115), and Kannon Gustin (115).

Though the season is done for CMS, wrestlers also have the option to keep competing in coming weeks through Rocky Mountain Nationals, with regional events taking place March 23.