5 alternatives to hiking Hanging Lake

Glenwood Canyon’s Hanging Lake may be one of the best-known hikes in the area. But that also means it’s one of the most crowded.

Take a break from the crowds and turn your attention to other Garfield County hikes. Much like Hanging Lake, these are nearby, easily accessible and provide views worth writing home about.

RIFLE ARCH

Rifle Arch is a hidden gem located just west of Rifle. This trail offers beautiful views of Battlement Mesa and the Roan Plateau and gives a real sense of life in the western high desert. The trail meanders through juniper trees and sage brush along a dusty path that feels right out of an old Western movie. A gradual 1.5-mile hike leads you to the base of a grand arch. Those ambitious enough can scramble up the rocks for a breathtaking view underneath the arch and to the valley floor.

Getting there: From I-70 and Rifle head north on Highway 13. Stay left on 13 when 325 branches off toward Rifle Gap State Park. The trailhead is at a parking area about 3.5 miles after the split.

For more info: riflenow.org

MUSHROOM ROCK