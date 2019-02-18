4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit in 4 days

With snowstorms making driving conditions slick and dangerous, state officials are pleading for drivers to slow down, especially around vehicles on the side of the road — and especially emergency service vehicles.

Starting Thursday, four Colorado State Patrol troopers’ vehicles have been hit while on the job. The fourth happened Sunday in Weld County when a trooper’s vehicle was hit while the officer was investigating a crash on Interstate 25.

The first three happened in La Plata County, Lakewood and Garfield County.

Social media posts confirmed there were no serious injuries.

CSP’s Facebook page noted the incidents in a Sunday afternoon post to encourage motorists to drive more safely.

“We have been lucky these four times they were not worse. There is no argument that can justify a failure to #MoveOver and #SlowDown,” the post stated. “We want to go home to our families.”