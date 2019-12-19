37-year-old arrested on host of charges: On the Record — Wednesday, Dec. 18

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Dec. 18

11:09 a.m. Near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a pedestrian contact call. Craig police said they arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of first degree criminal trespass, motor vehicle theft, theft, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of bail bond conditions.

11:14 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported their red Salvation Army donation bucket was stolen. Craig police said the above 37-year-old was booked on charges of criminal attempt, third degree burglary, theft, and violation of bail bond conditions.

12:14 p.m. At a local inn, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. Craig police said a woman was arrested, but no additional information was available Thursday.

2:49 p.m. On the 800 block of Columbine Street, police in Craig responded to code enforcement call. Craig police said they red-tagged two vehicles for snow removal and expired license plates.

3:11 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said they red tagged at least one vehicle for snow removal.

5:05 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller advised a former lover didn’t return personal property, so police continue to investigate.

5:44 p.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a driver was yelling at them in a local grocery store parking lot, but police were unable to locate a suspect.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 49 calls for service Wednesday.

