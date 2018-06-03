$32K grant allows Senior Social Center to hire director

Hours of operation : 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Thursday and Friday; Closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Location: Bell Tower Building, 50 College Dr., Craig Annual membership dues: Seniors under 60 pay $25; aged 60 and over pay $15 Contact: 970.326.3188 Email: info@seniorsocialcenter.org

CRAIG — The Senior Social Center is hiring and looking to make other changes to expand membership and services after receiving a $32,500 grant from the Area Agency on Aging.

"This allows us to continue the popular programs our members are enjoying as well as add new programs," said Senior Social Center Board Vice President Evelyn Tileston.

The grant awarded by the Area Agency on Aging, Region 11, in May, will allow the center to hire a part-time executive director by July 1. In recent times, two part-time staff, volunteer program leaders, and a volunteer advisory board have operated the center.

Another change in the works is a rebranding. A process currently being considered by the Senior Social Center board that expects to go out for community feedback within the month.

"We hope to expand the demographic to include as many people as we can," said board President Kathy Fagan. "By nature of funding we serve people 60 and older, however, we are also looking at people in their 50s to 60s who are getting closer to retirement to help them as they transition, stay healthy.”

The center is only four years old and has 225 members on its rolls. Fagan hopes that planned changes will see membership grow to 300 by the end of the year.

In addition to hiring an executive director and input on branding, the center is seeking new members for their board.

"We are looking for seniors over 60 who are engaged, visionary, able to think outside the box and have a connection with people — a feeling for the community and what is needed," said Board Secretary Kathy Shea.

To join the board, submit an application to the Senior Social Center by emailing Info@seniorsocialcenter.org. The next meeting is senior comedy night and light dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. June 28.

The Area Agency on Aging, Region 11 also announced support for Northwest Colorado Health's Wellness Wednesday, Sunset Meadows Meals on Wheels Program and Northwest Colorado State Health Insurance Assistance Programs.

"All of these programs offer activities encouraging good health, fitness, independence and socialization for seniors," said Senior Social Center member Delaine Voloshin.

The Area Agency on Aging, Region 11 is a state program serving Mesa, Garfield, Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. State funds and money from the Older Americans Act are used to award grants to each county annually through a competitive application and review process.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.