32-tons of trash collected at Craig clean-up days during weekend

CRAIG — The city of Craig cleaned up its act last weekend during the annual Craig clean-up days.

The city received 4,228 tires, 500 more than it received in 2017.

“I don’t know where they come from. They grow in Moffat County,” quipped city Road and Bridge Director Randy Call. About a third of the tires came from within city limits, meaning most of them were from county residents.

The city also hauled 32-tons of trash, removed refrigerant from 104 refrigerators and hauled away 40-tons of scrap metal, including refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers.

In a Craig City Council meeting Tuesday, Call said the event was a success.