3 juveniles injured in early morning rollover near Craig

Several young people were transported for medical care early Saturday morning following a vehicle crash south of Craig.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at approximately 3:52 a.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Moffat County Road 35, about two miles south of Colorado Highway 394.

A 1986 Nissan pickup was northbound on CR 35 and traveled off the left side of the roadway then back onto the roadway, according to a news release from CSP.

The Nissan began to rotate counter-clockwise and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The Nissan rolled over 1/4 times before colliding with a tree and coming to a final rest on its passenger side.

A 15-year-old driver and two other juvenile occupants in the truck were not wearing seatbelts, and all three were transported to Craig’s Memorial Regional Health with undisclosed injuries.

State Patrol, Craig Police Department and Craig Fire/Rescue were all on the scene.

The crash is currently being investigated by CSP, and alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be contributing factors.

The release added that Colorado State Patrol would like to remind drivers to always wear their seatbelts, and don't drink and drive.