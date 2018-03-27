2nd driver cited for ‘rolling coal’ during Steamboat demonstration

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Police Department has ticketed a second driver for “rolling coal” during the “March For Our Lives” demonstration Saturday in front of the Routt County Courthouse.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in May signed the new “rolling coal” law, which “prohibits engaging in a nuisance exhibition of motor vehicle exhaust, which is the act of knowingly blowing black smoke through one or more exhaust pipes attached to a motor vehicle.”

Demonstrators were harassed by several vehicles during Saturday’s event, and they handed over photographic evidence to police.

Soon after the demonstration, a 20-year-old Routt County man was issued a $113.50 ticket for “rolling coal.”

Sgt. Evan Noble said he believed it was the first time a “rolling coal” ticket was issued locally.

“It never came up, but now I think every officer knows it’s part of the statute, and it’s something we can stop people for, and it’s something we can cite people for,” Noble said Tuesday.

Noble said police identified a total of three vehicles suspected of “rolling coal” during the demonstration. A second driver, who is a high school student, was issued a ticket, and police were still trying to contact the third driver.

Police Chief Cory Christensen said he has asked officers to ticket drivers for violating the law.

“Rolling coal might seem funny and harmless, but it is not,” Christensen said. “It is dangerous to others and causes a real hazard.”

The “rolling coal” ticket is a moving violation, and the offender does not receive points on their license.

Early Monday evening, a person called police to report a driver “rolling coal” down Lincoln Avenue. Police could not find the driver.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.