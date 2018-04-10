2nd attempt to demolish Empire Mine silo heard in Craig

CRAIG — The earth quaked, and a boom could be heard just before 2:30 p.m. in the wake of a shockwave produced by explosives detonated in a second attempt to bring down the coal silo at the old Empire Mine south of Craig on Tuesday afternoon.

The demolition was deemed a success, though the lower third of the structure was left intact, according to scanner traffic. Larger charges were used after the first attempt to demolish the structure on Nov. 20 failed.

The larger charges and the proximity of the coal silo to Colorado Highway 13 prompted mine owners —Peabody Coal — to create a safety perimeter of one mile. The large exclusion zone, in combination with the topography, prevented viewing of the demolition.

Now that the tower is down and the highway has re-opened, drivers have been asked to use caution and heed all traffic signs in the area to prevent accidents on the narrow, winding canyon road.

The Craig Press is working to obtain more information about the blast, including photographs and video.

