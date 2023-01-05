$29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass available now with vehicle registration

Starting this year, Colorado residents will see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The $29 pass fee is included when Coloradans register their passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light trucks and recreational vehicles unless they decide to opt out during the registration process, and the new pass will provide car, bike and foot entry into all Colorado state parks.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the goal of the new state parks pass is to generate at least $36 million annually with $32.5 million going to state park maintenance and development, $2.5 million earmarked for search and rescue teams and $1 million for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Any revenue beyond that will go to wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs.

The new passes are nontransferable between vehicles, as each one is linked to a specific license plate and registration card. When purchased, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo will be printed on the vehicle registration card, giving occupants of that vehicle access to state parks when presented at park entrance stations.

Because vehicle registrations happen throughout the year, there will be situations where current CPW annual park pass customers will have overlapping annual passes. To address this, CPW has established refund options to cover the time between when a current annual state park pass expires and when a vehicle registration is due.

For more, go to CPW.Info/KeepColoradoWild or CPW.Info/KeepColoradoWildPassSpanish .