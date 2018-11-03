$2,600 grant from MFA Oil Foundation to provide pediatric car seats for Moffat County ambulances

CRAIG — Memorial Regional Health Foundation was awarded a $2,600 grant from the MFA Oil Foundation to purchase new pediatric car seats for all three ambulances.

“This funding will improve and expand Moffat County's emergency medical and trauma services,” said Stayton Mosbey, MRH Emergency Medical Services supervisor. “Our ambulatory service upgrade is essential to support EMS in Northwest Colorado.”

The pediatric seats currently used are 10 years old, large and difficult for crews to store aboard the ambulances.

“The new seats keep children safer, are more portable and compact,” Mosbey said.

MRH Foundation submitted the successful grant to MFA Oil Foundation with three EMS safety equipment items identified for consideration. MFA Oil chose to fund ambulance child restraint systems for MRH ambulances.

Adam Smith with MFA Oil was on hand, noting he was pleased the company could contribute to improving MRH's EMS department.

“We are a family-oriented company and we want all families in the community to be safer,” he said.

A farmer-owned cooperative, MFA Oil has provided energy solutions to customers for more than 85 years. The company serves a 10-state region stretching from Utah to Indiana and is the eighth-largest propane retailer in the United States, according to the business’s website.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.