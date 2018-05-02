23 new nurses from Colorado Northwestern Community College to be honored Friday

I fully acknowledge the seriousness of the responsibility that I accept in my calling, and the significance of this pledge that I take today.

I will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping, and will respect the privacy of medical information.

I accept a duty to work for the improvement of health in the communities in which I live and work.

I devote myself to the healing, protection, and welfare of those committed to my care.

I wholeheartedly recognize the importance of high standards of care and of personal accountability.

I will endeavor to maintain and elevate the standard of nursing, both as a science and as an art.

I pledge myself here, before my God and in the presence of this assembly, to practice my profession with integrity.

CRAIG — Before patients begin pinning their hopes on the care and kindness of nurses, Colorado Northwestern Community College nursing students will earn a badge of honor, to be presented during a ceremony on Friday.

Nurse pinning is a tradition that harkens to the Crusaders, who wore the cross – the Maltese Cross — as a symbol of service, according to the Museum of Nursing History. Following that tradition, the Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas's Hospital in London is believed to have been the first to design and award a badge with a Maltese Cross to the nurses as they completed their program.

"It comes out of the tradition of Florence Nightingale, carrying an oil lamp to check on patients during the Crimean War, so we have a lighting and pinning ceremony,"said Nursing Program Director Beverly Lyne. "The pin and pinning is a way to show honor and respect for the nursing program. It's our roots, the basics of what Nightingale taught us."

The Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing Class of 2018 Pinning Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, in the auditorium at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

The community is welcome to attend the event, which will include a slide show and remarks by staff and students. It will conclude with the new nurses taking the Nightingale Pledge — a promise they make to their future patients, to themselves and the profession they will serve.

"This is a special class. We have three students who came in as licensed practical nurses and have had dreams to become nurses, and they will join this cohort to graduate," Lyne said.

CNCC plans to live stream the ceremony on it YouTube page bit.ly/cngraduation2018.

The day after the pinning ceremony, many of the new nurses will join their classmates in the 55th Commencement of CNCC, which will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in the Colorado Room of the Weiss Student Center, CNCC Rangely.

CNCC expects that a little more than 300 students will graduate, about 148 of whom are expected to participate in the ceremony. Craig Student Government Association President Brittany Young will present the commencement speech.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.