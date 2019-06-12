20th annual Whittle the Wood schedule
The 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous kicks off Wednesday at Loudy-Simpson Park.
The yearly celebration of art, music and more begins with a dozen woodcarvers from across the country convening to select a stump that they will spend the rest of the week crafting into a masterpiece.
Carvings runs for four days, and the fun keeps rolling Friday with live music by local musical act Black Mountain Riot and The Movers & Shakers.
A Friday night mixer By Craig Chamber of Commerce features a preview of the entries in the Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show, which will take place Saturday morning in downtown Craig.
At Loudy-Simpson Saturday, the morning begins with the Friends of Moffat County Education 5K, followed by events including the Thunder Rolls cornhole tournament, Quick Carve Competition, and music by Tylor & The Train Robbers, leading up to the announcement of Whittle the Wood winners and the final concert by headliner Leftover Salmon.
Wednesday, June 12
9 a.m. Stump selection and carving until dusk
Thursday, June 13
9 a.m. Carving until dusk
Friday June 14th
9 a.m. Carving until dusk
4:30 p.m. Live music by Black Mountain Riot
5:30 p.m. Bear River Young Life Barbecue and Classic Car Cruise at Yampa Valley Bank
6:30 p.m. Live music by The Movers & Shakers
Saturday June 15th
8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K and Family Fun Run
9 a.m. Carving
10 a.m. Beer garden, arts and crafts and food vendors
10 a.m. Shuttles begin
10 a.m. Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show in downtown Craig
1 p.m. Quick Carve Competition
1 to 4 p.m. Thunder Rolls Cornhole Tournament
3 p.m. Live music by Tylor & The Train Robbers
3 p.m. Carving competition judging
5 p.m. Carving competition winners announced
5:30 p.m. Live music by Leftover Salmon
8 p.m. Last shuttle
— All events at Loudy-Simpson Park unless otherwise noted. Admission free Friday. Saturday tickets $5 in advance, $10 at the gate for adults. Free to ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit whittlethewood.com.
