20th annual Whittle the Wood schedule

Chad Stratton slices into his stump during the Quick Carve competition at the 19th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Andy Bockelman

The 20th annual Whittle the Wood Rendezvous kicks off Wednesday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The yearly celebration of art, music and more begins with a dozen woodcarvers from across the country convening to select a stump that they will spend the rest of the week crafting into a masterpiece.

Carvings runs for four days, and the fun keeps rolling Friday with live music by local musical act Black Mountain Riot and The Movers & Shakers.

A Friday night mixer By Craig Chamber of Commerce features a preview of the entries in the Bear River Young Life Classic Car Show, which will take place Saturday morning in downtown Craig.

At Loudy-Simpson Saturday, the morning begins with the Friends of Moffat County Education 5K, followed by events including the Thunder Rolls cornhole tournament, Quick Carve Competition, and music by Tylor & The Train Robbers, leading up to the announcement of Whittle the Wood winners and the final concert by headliner Leftover Salmon.