2022 Moffat County Primary Election Results
Moffat County Elections reported final unofficial results for the June 28, 2022 primary election at 8:16 p.m.
Approximately 97% of the votes were tallied on Tuesday night. Moffat County Election Coordinator Debbie Belleville, estimated there were 90 ballots remaining to be counted. Remaining ballots include military ballots, which are due back to elections by July 8.
