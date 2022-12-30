 2022 in photos | CraigDailyPress.com
2022 in photos

The Great American Horse Drive brought hundreds of horses through downtown Maybell on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A balloon decorated in the Colorado state flag lights up Loudy Simpson Park on Saturday night, Aug. 6, 2022, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
“Big Kahuna” by Joe Shrolez won top honors at the 2022 Whittle the Wood carving contest on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Zayne Foy of Utah State University competes in steer wrestling during Colorado Northwest Community College’s Spartan Showdown at Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. This was the first time ever CNCC has hosted its home rodeo, the Spartan Showdown, in Moffat County.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A group of children wait for the train ride departure at Cady Park on Sept. 9, 2022 during the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
From left, the jester (Alana McIntyre), king (Arianna Crain), and minstrel (Ronin Miller) seek divine guidance in the Moffat County fall musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Nora Williams, who has been a dedicated volunteer for nearly a year with the CNCC Field Museum, dusting off bones on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Local nonprofits gather for the Moffat County rally of Yampa Valley/Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A plaque on the new memorial bench reads, “Welcome to Sherwood, Home of the Lost Boys, In loving memory of Eli J. Ellis.”
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Meghan Lukens, a candidate for Colorado House of Representatives, smiles after learning that she held a lead over Savannah Wolfson in the race for House District 26 while attending a Democratic watch party at the Otto Pint, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Trinity Boulger displays the Market Sheep Grand during the Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Moffat County Fair. Boulger also won Reserve Champion honors in the Market Goat competition.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Fourteen teams competed in the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and nine of the boats sank.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A wild horse rolls over on its back as the other horses look on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
