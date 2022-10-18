2022 Colorado Safe Schools Summit takes place this week

The 2022 Colorado Safe Schools Summit will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, with a strong focus on prevention.

The summit will start on Thursday with a full day of national experts sharing best practices to prevent youth drug use, suicide, online abuse, and potentially dangerous school disruptions. The first day of the event will be hosted in Thornton with live streaming for remote participants.

Friday sessions will be held virtually and participants can choose from 30 different online sessions that are targeted to school staff, mental health professionals, and emergency responders.

The event is hosted by the Colorado School Safety Resource Center within the Colorado Department of Public Safety, the annual summit offers speakers and workshops on a variety of school safety topics.

The two-day summit will feature a variety of workshops and presentations on school safety and school climate. There will be keynote addresses on the following topics:

Marijuana and Youth

Tech Savvy Prevention and Outreach

Improving Suicide Prevention in Schools and Communities

The Role of Psychological Influence in De-Escalating Social And Psychological Disruptions in a School Setting

The event is free but registration is required. For more, cssrc.colorado.gov .