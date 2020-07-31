2020 Moffat County Fair is open
Friday afternoon’s English Division Open Horse Show in the area at the Moffat County Fairgrounds marked the start of outdoor events for the 2020 Moffat County Fair.
A handful of riders competed in the flat class Friday afternoon, where the horse is judged at a walk, trot and canter.
Aside from Friday’s start to the fair, the week ahead is loaded with events at the fairgrounds.
FULL 2020 MOFFAT COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 1
8 a.m. – Open Horse Show — Western Division
Sunday, Aug. 2
8 a.m. – Country Gospel Music – John Wayne Band (Covered Picnic Area)
9 a.m. – Working Ranch Horse Jackpot (Arena)
10 a.m. – Open Dog Agility (Grass Area); Ice Cream Social to follow
Monday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. – 4-H & FFA Halter & Performance Horse Show (Arena)
Tuesday, Aug. 4
8 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show (Livestock Barn)
5 p.m. – Pen assignments for livestock posted (Livestock Barn)
6 p.m. – Craig Roping Club Jackpot (Arena)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Weigh-in of market sheep and and goats (Livestock Barn)
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Weigh-in of market beef (Livestock Barn)
5 p.m. – Sheep Show (Livestock Barn)
Thursday, Aug. 6
8 a.m. – Goat Show (Livestock Barn)
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Check-in of Jr. Division poultry and rabbits (Rabbit & Poultry Barn)
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Check-in and weigh-in of market and breeding swine (Swine Barn)
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Breeding Beef check-in (Livestock Barn)
2 p.m. – Beef Show (Livestock Barn)
Friday, August 7
8 a.m. – Swine Show (Livestock Barn)
11 a.m. – Check in of open class rabbits and poultry
12 p.m. – Rabbit Show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)
1:30 p.m. – Cavy Show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)
2 p.m. – Poultry show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)
3 p.m. – Deadline for Junior Division (4-H/FFA) market animals for sale must be declared (Livestock Barn)
3 p.m. – Deadline for all second market animals must be declared (Livestock Barn)
5 p.m. – Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Livestock Barn)
6 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Moffat County Fair Family Rodeo and music presented by Black Mountain Riot & Jordan Wilson
Saturday, August 8
8:30 a.m. – Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Livestock Barn)
9 a.m. – Firefighter Agility Course & Fun Run (Grandstands)
9:30 a.m. – Entries due for Cowboy Baby, Sheep Lead and Bucket Calf Contest (Barn Office)
10 a.m. – Bucket Calf Contest (Livestock Barn)
10 am. – Tractor Driving Contest (Arena)
10:30 a.m. – Sheep Lead Contest (Livestock Barn)
11 a.m. – Cowboy Baby Contest, presented by Moffat County Cattlewomen
12 p.m. – Lawnmower Race Registration (Arena)
12 p.m. – 3rd Annual Derby Days
1 p.m. – Weenie dog races (track)
2 p.m. – Horse and pony races (track)
5:30 p.m. – Free Coke Floats (Midway)
6:30 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock Sale (Livestock Barn)
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User