2020 Moffat County Fair is open

A rider puts her horse through the English Division competition Friday at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Friday afternoon’s English Division Open Horse Show in the area at the Moffat County Fairgrounds marked the start of outdoor events for the 2020 Moffat County Fair.

A handful of riders competed in the flat class Friday afternoon, where the horse is judged at a walk, trot and canter.

Aside from Friday’s start to the fair, the week ahead is loaded with events at the fairgrounds.

FULL 2020 MOFFAT COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 1

8 a.m. – Open Horse Show — Western Division

Sunday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. – Country Gospel Music – John Wayne Band (Covered Picnic Area)

9 a.m. – Working Ranch Horse Jackpot (Arena)

10 a.m. – Open Dog Agility (Grass Area); Ice Cream Social to follow

Monday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. – 4-H & FFA Halter & Performance Horse Show (Arena)

Tuesday, Aug. 4

8 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show (Livestock Barn)

5 p.m. – Pen assignments for livestock posted (Livestock Barn)

6 p.m. – Craig Roping Club Jackpot (Arena)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Weigh-in of market sheep and and goats (Livestock Barn)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Weigh-in of market beef (Livestock Barn)

5 p.m. – Sheep Show (Livestock Barn)

Thursday, Aug. 6

8 a.m. – Goat Show (Livestock Barn)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Check-in of Jr. Division poultry and rabbits (Rabbit & Poultry Barn)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Check-in and weigh-in of market and breeding swine (Swine Barn)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Breeding Beef check-in (Livestock Barn)

2 p.m. – Beef Show (Livestock Barn)

Friday, August 7

8 a.m. – Swine Show (Livestock Barn)

11 a.m. – Check in of open class rabbits and poultry

12 p.m. – Rabbit Show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)

1:30 p.m. – Cavy Show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)

2 p.m. – Poultry show (Rabbit & Poultry barn)

3 p.m. – Deadline for Junior Division (4-H/FFA) market animals for sale must be declared (Livestock Barn)

3 p.m. – Deadline for all second market animals must be declared (Livestock Barn)

5 p.m. – Small Animal Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Livestock Barn)

6 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Moffat County Fair Family Rodeo and music presented by Black Mountain Riot & Jordan Wilson

Saturday, August 8

8:30 a.m. – Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship Contest (Livestock Barn)

9 a.m. – Firefighter Agility Course & Fun Run (Grandstands)

9:30 a.m. – Entries due for Cowboy Baby, Sheep Lead and Bucket Calf Contest (Barn Office)

10 a.m. – Bucket Calf Contest (Livestock Barn)

10 am. – Tractor Driving Contest (Arena)

10:30 a.m. – Sheep Lead Contest (Livestock Barn)

11 a.m. – Cowboy Baby Contest, presented by Moffat County Cattlewomen

12 p.m. – Lawnmower Race Registration (Arena)

12 p.m. – 3rd Annual Derby Days

1 p.m. – Weenie dog races (track)

2 p.m. – Horse and pony races (track)

5:30 p.m. – Free Coke Floats (Midway)

6:30 p.m. – 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock Sale (Livestock Barn)

