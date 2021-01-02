2020: COVID-19 Year in Review, No. 5-1

In mid-March, coronavirus made its way to Colorado and set off a year full of ups and downs across the state, the country, and the world in general.

For much of the year, Moffat County avoided the significant spike in cases until late October and early November, a spike that Moffat County currently continues to work through as the calendar flips to 2021.

While social media and other online outlets have afforded the Craig Press significant internet views throughout the year, the Craig Press staff narrowed down the top 5 COVID-19 stories based purely on pageviews at CraigDailyPress.com.

No. 5 — Coronavirus in Moffat County: Public Health announces fourth confirmed case — 4,501

On March 29, Moffat County Public Health announced the fourth case of COVID-19 in the community, marking the fourth cases in four days.

A female in her 50s who resides in Moffat County was the fourth case in the county, according to previous Craig Press reporting.

No. 4 — Moffat County sees spike in COVID cases since Friday — 4,701

Just a week before Halloween, Moffat County started to see a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, all while being in Protect Our Neighbor.

Moffat County’s COVID status was facing a move to “cautious” in the coming weeks after the recent spike in cases. The downtown Halloween event was canceled as a precaution.

On Oct. 16, officials in the county reported five new positive cases for the previous week. In the few days following however, they confirmed 11 new cases. Of those new cases, seven patients are in their 50s or older, including a man in his 70s. At the time of the spike, Moffat County had 61 positive COVID cases and one death since testing began.

No. 3 — Coronavirus in Moffat County: Two more positive cases Friday pushes county total to 3 — 6,224

On March 27, Moffat County started to really see COVID cases become more prevelant in the community.

One day after reporting its first positive case of coronavirus in the county, Moffat County Public Health reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The first individual was a female in her 20s who resides in Moffat County. The second individual was female in her 30s.

No. 2 — Craig Kum & Go employee being tested for COVID-19, leading to temporary closure — 7,040

A brief and unexpected closure of the west Kum & Go in March caused quite the stir in Moffat County as the COVID-19 pandemic took off in the United States.

On Friday, March 13, a Kum & Go corporate employee notified the Craig Press that an employee was being tested for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure.

Located at 1302 W. Victory Way, gas pumps were wrapped in plastic and signs posted alerting customers to the closure.

“There is no confirmed case of COVID-19 at this store, but we are taking this step out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Ariel Rubin, a Kum & Go corporate employee, said via email in March. “We will keep this store closed until we have completed thorough disinfection and antiviral protocols as recommended by the CDC.”

No. 1 — Coronavirus in Moffat County: Male in his 30s is first positive case of COVID-19 — 9,654

On March 26, the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Moffat County as a 30-year-old male tested positive for the virus.

The male was served isolation orders, while other members of the male’s residence were in self-quarantine, per Public Health’s orders.

